Maruti Suzuki Fronx & Jimny Garner Nearly 40,000 Bookings So Far

Debuted at the Auto Expo in January 2023, Maruti Suzuki Fronx & Jimny subcompact SUVs get close to the 40,000 bookings mark in just 70 days

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki displayed the 5-door Jimny and the Fronx SUVs. On January 12, reservations for both SUVs began. Maruti Suzuki is taking reservations for the Jimny 5-door and the Fronx both offline at its Nexa dealerships throughout India and online at the Nexa website.

The Fronx is available for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, while the Jimny costs Rs. 25,000 to reserve. According to the reports, the Jimny and the Fronx have already had more than 23,500 and 13,500 bookings respectively, and their combined total will soon surpass 40,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Fronx: Engine and Transmission

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door comes with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 103 hp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities. A 4-speed automatic transmission with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system and a 5-speed manual gearbox are both available as transmission options for better off-road performance.

On the other hand, Maruti Fronx will be available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 98.6 horsepower and 147.6 Nm. It will be mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed AT. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 88.5 horsepower and 113 Nm will also be included.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Fronx: Interiors

Some common features shared between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimny are a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ABS with EBD, automatic air conditioning, wireless charging, and much more. Fronx is more feature-rich, considering it also has a sound system tuned by Arkamys, a 360-degree camera, and an auto-dimming IRVM, amongst others.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Price and Rivals

The price of Jimny could be revealed in May and is expected to start from Rs 10 lakh onwards. On the other side, pricing for the Fronx will be revealed in April and is expected to begin at Rs 8 lakh.

The Fronx will compete with models like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, while the Jimny will take the fight to the likes of off-roading SUVs such as the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.