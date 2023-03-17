Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Launched At Rs. 9.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is available in a total of four variants and its official bookings are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the CNG-spec Brezza compact SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo in January in Greater Noida. It has become the first compact SUV to feature a CNG powertrain as Maruti Suzuki looks to expand its S-CNG portfolio. Here are the five key things you should know about the newly launched SUV:

1. Price & Variants:

The regular Maruti Suzuki Brezza is currently priced between Rs. 8.20 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variant is available in an expansive range of four grades namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi dual tone. Compared to the regular petrol-engined variants, the respective CNG versions are around Rs. 1 lakh dearer.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Variants Ex-Showroom Price 1. LXi S-CNG Rs. 9.14 lakh 2. VXi S-CNG Rs. 10.49 lakh 3. ZXi S-CNG Rs. 11.89 lakh 4. ZXi S-CNG DT Rs. 12.05 lakh

2. Engine & Mileage:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L K15C Petrol Power 100 hp in Petrol, 88 hp in CNG Mode Torque 136 Nm in Petrol, 121.5 Nm in CNG Mode Transmission 5-Speed MT

As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15C petrol engine found in the XL6 and Ertiga has been utilised. It produces a maximum power output of around 100 hp and 136 Nm of peak torque in the petrol mode.

The CNG mode understandably enables lower power and torque outputs of 88 hp and 121.5 Nm respectively. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission only as of now while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit could join the lineup later. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.51 km per kg.

3. Features:

As the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be available in a wide range, it will be packed with features as well. Equipment such as six airbags, a touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, electric sunroof, keyless push start, in-car connective features, voice assistance, reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, steering wheel with mounted controls, a multi-speaker surround system, etc are offered.

4. Exterior:

The exterior remains the same as the regular ICE model barring the addition of the S-CNG badge and the interior carries over the identical theme. The CNG tank indeed consumes the boot volume in a big way. The 14th S-CNG offering from Maruti Suzuki comes with CNG-specific features such as integrated petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change over switch.

5. Bookings & Delivery:

The largest car producer in the country has officially commenced the bookings for the Brezza CNG for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. The customer deliveries will take place in the coming months.