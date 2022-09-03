Maruti Grand Vitara XL (7-Seater) Likely Launch In The Near Future

The upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara will be the first strong hybrid petrol car in the brand’s Indian line-up, to get 3-row version later

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Grand Vitara midsize SUV in the Indian market and will lock its horns with the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Indian carmaker is expected to launch a seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara and here are all the details that you should check out.

From what we know so far, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara XL will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the standard Grand Vitara and will offer a similar design language. For those wondering, the Grand Vitara is based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform and boasts strong dynamics.

The wheelbase however is expected to be longer to accommodate the additional row of seating. Once launched in India, the Grand Vitara XL will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus.

Inside, we are expecting the new Grand Vitara XL 7-seater SUV to offer a similar dashboard layout and similar features. The cabin however will get a three-row seating layout and will boast strong comfort levels for the occupants. Features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera system, HUD, six airbags, automatic climate control and a large panoramic sunroof are expected to be offered with this seven-seater SUV.

The powertrain options however are likely to remain similar and the upcoming 7-seater Grand Vitara will be offered with two engine options – a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L K15C Smart hybrid petrol engine. The 1.5L TNGA Atkinson hybrid engine churns out a combined power output of 115 bhp and is paired to an eCVT gearbox.

The 1.5L K15C Smart hybrid petrol engine on the other hand churns out 103 bhp and 117 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be offered either with a 5-speed manual gearbox or with the new 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. Maruti Suzuki India is however yet to reveal the official launch timeline of the new Grand Vitara XL in India but we are expecting its launch In FY2024.