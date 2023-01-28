Mahindra Scorpio N Variant Wise Waiting Period – Up To 2 Years

Mahindra Scorpio N has the highest waiting period of just over two years for the Z6 diesel and Z8 petrol and diesel variants

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the new generation Scorpio dubbed the Scorpio N in June 2022 and it has been well received by customers. The homegrown SUV manufacturer’s recent launches such as the second-gen Thar, all-new XUV700 and Scorpio N are popular amongst buyers and due to the high demand and supply chain issues, their waiting period has been high.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is available in an expansive range and is priced between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It is retailed in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 L variants and can be had as a six- or a seven-seater. The entry-level Z2 variant commands a waiting period of 85 to 90 weeks for the petrol and diesel trims while the Z4 has it at 90 to 95 weeks.

The Scorpio N diesel Z6 has a waiting period of 100 to 105 weeks. Moving up the order, the Z8 petrol and diesel variants have a similar waiting period while the automatic version of the Z8 Luxury variant commands the lowest waiting of 20 to 25 weeks for both petrol and diesel iterations. Customers wanting to own the range-topping Z8 L manual have to wait 70 to 75 weeks.

The SUV is based on a new ladder frame construction and it gets an evolutionary exterior and a thoroughly redesigned interior. It derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mHawk petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine found in the XUV700 and Thar. Both are paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The gasoline mill produces 203 hp and 370 Nm in manual, and 203 hp and 380 Nm in AT trim. The oil burner kicks out 132 hp and 300 Nm in its lower state of tune while making 175 hp and 370 Nm in manual and 175 hp and 400 Nm in AT trims up the range. The diesel engine comes with Zip, Zap and Zoom modes. The Zip mode limits the peak power to 138 hp.

The Scorpio N is sold with a RWD configuration as standard and the high-spec trims are available with a 4WD system. It features an independent front suspension, mechanical locking rear diff, ESP-based brake locking front diff, five-link rear suspension, four terrain modes for a 4Xplor 4WD system with a low range mode, etc.