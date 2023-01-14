Mahindra Scorpio N Prices Hiked By Over Rs. 1 Lakh – All Details

Mahindra Scorpio N derives power from a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine with six-speed manual and automatic transmission choices

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the Scorpio N in the domestic market in July 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant. Its variant lineup has seen an expansion as well. The entry-level Z2 petrol MT’s price has now been hiked by Rs. 75,000 and it now costs around Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices of the Z4 petrol trims have also been increased by Rs. 75,000. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 manual and automatic petrol trims have their prices up by Rs. 65,000 while the Z8L MT and Z8L AT have their prices hiked by Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively. Over to the diesel grades, the prices of the Z2 and Z4 variants are up by Rs. 75,000.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 and Z8 trims powered by the diesel engine have their asking prices increased by Rs. 65,000. However, the Z8 MT 4WD seven-seater endures the biggest hike of Rs. 1.01 lakh. The Z8 L RWD and 4WD variants equipped with a six-speed manual transmission see a price hike of Rs. 55,000. The automatic Z8 L has its prices up by Rs. 15,000.

The Scorpio N is available in six- and seven-seater configurations and it can be had in 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol and 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engines. The former develops a maximum power output of 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The latter delivers 203 bhp and up to 380 Nm.

Both powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Compared to the old model, the Scorpio N gets evolutionary exterior changes and the interior is more modern and boasts more advanced technologies. It is underpinned by a new ladder frame construction with increased stiffness and rigidity while being lighter.

Some of the highlighting features in the Mahindra Scorpio N are 18-inch alloy wheels, sequential LED turn indicators, black leather seat upholstery, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connected features, AdrenoX with in-built Amazon Alexa and a lot more.