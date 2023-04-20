Kia Waiting Period April 2023 – Carens, Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks for select variants in the month of April 2023 in India

Kia India has significantly reduced the waiting period of its models in recent months. Even the high-on-demand entry-level Premium and Prestige 1.5L petrol MT variants of the Carens MPV come with a waiting period of seven to eight weeks.

The 1.4L turbo petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque is available in an expansive range. It is sold in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus grades and all of them command a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks only. The Kia Carens can be bought as either a seven- or an eight-seater.

The 1.5L four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine kicks out 116 PS and 250 Nm and is available in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus grades as well. The diesel variants also have a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks.

The Kia Sonet compact SUV is one of the best-sellers in its segment and it commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks. The GTX Plus 1.0L turbo petrol, HTE MT 1.2L petrol, HTK MT 1.2L petrol, HTK Plus iMT 1.0L petrol, HTX Plus iMT 1.5L diesel variants command a waiting of only 7 to 8 weeks this month.

All other variants have a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks. The regular HTE, HTK, HTK Plus and HTX variants powered by the 1.5L petrol engine command a waiting period of only 2 to 3 weeks in April 2023. The GTX (O), GTX Plus and GTX Plus DCT variants featuring a 1.4L turbo petrol engine also command a waiting of 2 to 3 weeks only.

The GTX Plus DCT X-Line trim powered by a 1.4L turbo petrol engine has a similar waiting period. All other variants have a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks. The South Korean auto major appears to have discontinued the Carnival premium MPV as it has not been updated to meet BSVI stage 2 emission standards.