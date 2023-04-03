2023 Kia Sonet, Seltos & Carens Now Get iMT As Standard In Diesel

All manual transmission diesel variants of Kia are now upgraded to six-speed iMT versions as it is available as a standard fitment

Following the debut of iMT transmission in petrol variants of the Sonet and Seltos, Kia India has now introduced the technology across its diesel lineup. The South Korean auto major has upgraded its manual transmission equipped diesel versions to six-speed iMT versions as they are standard across the range while complying with RDE norms.

The 2023 Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens are available with its engine and transmission combination from the start of this month. The iMT technology has several benefits over the traditional manual transmission as it eliminates clutch fatigue and engine stalling in higher gears at low speeds. In addition, it provides better fuel economy as the clutch operation is controlled by actuators and Transmission Control Unit (TCU).

Kia claims that one out of every five Seltos and one out of every three Sonet sold last year were equipped with iMT technology. It must be noted that the Seltos received its iMT variant in 2021 while the Sonet features this technology since 2020. Kia first launched the iMT concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Sonet and Seltos iMT versions contributed to their sales in double digits in FY 2022. Recently, Kia launched the iMT in petrol versions of the Carens.

Speaking of the iMT technology, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said: “Our deep research and customer feedback showcase how India loves a clutch-free thrilling driving experience that allows them to navigate the growing traffic on the roads without restricting their long commutes to work or leisurely vacations. With iMT, Kia customers will now be able to enjoy the comfort of an automatic with the drivability of a manual transmission”

The price of the diesel variants with the iMT tech starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh for Sonet, Rs. 12.39 lakh for Seltos, and Rs. 12.65 lakh for Carens. It is retailed in six- and seven-seater iterations of the Carens in variants such as Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus – 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L VGT turbo diesel.

As for the Sonet, it can be had in 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L VGT diesel engines. In the Seltos, the six-speed iMT is available with the 1.5L VGT diesel engine producing 116 PS.