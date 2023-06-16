Kia Sonet Facelift Spied Again, Debut In The Coming Months

Kia Sonet Facelift will make its global debut before the end of this year; India launch likely in early 2024

Kia India has the Sonet and Seltos as its best-selling SUVs in the domestic market. While the Seltos, the second best-selling midsize SUV, will get a big update within the next two months, the Sonet is also being tested abroad with cosmetic revisions. The global debut of the facelifted Kia Sonet will reportedly happen before the end of this calendar year.

Thus, we can expect it to reach India in early 2024. The heavily camouflaged test mule does not give away many details but we can clearly see the side profile design being retained. The roof rails and the overall silhouette have also been carried over. What is not hidden is a set of newly designed 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels evoking sportiness.

The front and rear profiles will be subjected to big updates though as the changes could fall in line with the latest Opposites United styling philosophy. At the front, there will be a more prominent grille section, sweeping bonnet structure, wider air intake, new LED Daytime Running Lights, more premium surface finishes, revised bumper and fog lamps, etc.

The rear of the 2024 Kia Sonet will gain a new LED light bar almost similar to the one seen in the upcoming Seltos, tweaked tailgate and bumper. We do expect the interior to get a host of new features while the cabin theme and surface trims could be more premium than the existing model. The overall dimensions and interior space could remain the same.

The Kia Sonet is currently priced at Rs. 7.8 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.9 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The facelift will receive a minor price hike and no mechanical updates are expected. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.0L turbo petrol engines are utilised.

Just like the existing model, it will be offered in an expansive range and will continue to compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger amongst others.