Kia Seltos Facelift To Get XUV700 Like Features, Launch Soon

2023 Kia Seltos will more likely be launched in July in India and it will gain a new 1.5l turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm

Kia India will introduce the facelifted Seltos around July this year and is already on sale in several international markets since 2022. The test mules of the updated midsize SUV have been caught several times on Indian roads over the last few months and even the range-topping X-Line prototype was spied recently wearing camouflage.

The Kia Seltos is currently the second best-selling midsize SUV in the country and is aiming to make a big impact upon the arrival of the heavily revised model. It will adorn exterior and interior changes to bring a refreshed vibe while an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will join Kia’s portfolio and it made its debut in the new-gen Hyundai Verna and Alcazar.

It must be noted that the same powertrain will also be available in the Hyundai Creta facelift, which will be introduced in early 2024. The gasoline mill is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option.

The exterior will gain a revised front fascia boasting a new grille section and LED Daytime Running Lights, an updated headlamp cluster, newly designed front and rear bumpers, a wider air inlet, updated LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, new tailgate, brand new 17-inch alloy wheels, new faux skid plate and so on. Kia will also add new colour schemes into the mix.

The interior will gain a new digital instrument console and it will have a seamless integration with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as they are found within a curved display in a similar fashion to the Mahindra XUV700 as it is the latest trend. The dashboard will also be reworked, as does the centre console, while the HVAC vents will also be new along with a new drive selector.

With competition steadily rising in the midsize SUV space, the South Korean auto major will likely sell the facelifted Seltos with ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies. Features such as a wireless charger, six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, in-car connected tech, new surface trims and materials, etc.