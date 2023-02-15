Kia Carens Variant Wise Waiting Period – Up To 12 Weeks

Kia Carens commands a waiting period of up to 8 weeks for entry-level Prestige and Premium petrol manual variants

In January 2023, Kia India posted its highest monthly sales while the Carens recorded its highest volume in a month as well. The Carens has been well received amongst customers due to its expansive range, wide powertrain choices and a long features list. The MPV is also practical suiting the needs of the family based buyers.

It has been a year since the Kia Carens made its market debut and is already one of the top selling MPVs in the country. Offered in multiple seating configurations (six and seven), the Kia Carens has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks – drastically reduced from previous months. The 1.5L petrol engine equipped Premium and Prestige variants with a manual transmission command a waiting period of only 7 to 8 weeks (as opposed to 50 weeks before).

The Kia Carens is currently sold in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus variants. The 1.5L diesel engine is available in all these trim levels and it has a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks (less than 3 months). The regular 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque.

The solo 1.5L four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine is good enough for 115 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine develops around 140 PS and 242 Nm. The smaller turbo unit could be replaced by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine in the near future as it will be a common site across Hyundai and Kia’s lineup and is expected to produce 160 PS.

The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine equipped manual trims have a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks (Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus). The seven-speed DCT found in the Prestige Plus and Luxury Plus variants also command a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks. The Carens is priced between Rs. 10.20 lakh and Rs. 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The equipment list comprises standard safety features like six airbags, ABS, ESC, HAC, VSM, DBC, TPMS, reversing sensors, BAS, etc. Some of the other feature highlights are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charger, one-touch tumble function for middle row, an all-digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting.