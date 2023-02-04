Car Sales Jan 2023 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,47,348 units in January 2023 as against 1,28,924 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 14.3 per cent

In the first month of the new calendar year, Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the sales charts with a total of 1,47,348 units as against 1,28,924 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 14.3 per cent. New launches such as the Grand Vitara midsize SUV, heavily updated Baleno, new-gen Brezza and Alto K10, and CNG vehicles have helped in consistent growth.

Hyundai garnered 50,106 unit sales last month as against 44,022 units in January 2022 with a YoY growth of 13.8 per cent. In 2022, the South Korean auto major introduced the facelifted Venue and only a few days ago, the prices of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura facelifts were announced.

Tata Motors recorded a total of 47,990 units in January 2023 as against 40,780 units with a YoY volume increase of 17.7 per cent. Mahindra finished in the fourth position with 33,040 units as against 19,860 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 66.4 per cent. Latest models such as second-gen Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N are performing well amidst high waiting period.

Car Brands (MoM) Jan 2023 Sales Jan 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (14.3%) 1,47,348 1,28,924 2. Hyundai (13.8%) 50,106 44,022 3. Tata (17.7%) 47,990 40,780 4. Mahindra (66.4%) 33,040 19,860 5. Kia (48.2%) 28,634 19,319 6. Toyota (73.7%) 12,728 7,328 7. Honda (-25%) 7,821 10,427 8. MG (-4.5%) 4,114 4,306 9. Skoda (26.9%) 3,818 3,009 10. Renault (-63%) 3,008 8,119 11. Volkswagen (-17.5%) 2,906 3,523 12. Nissan (-34%) 2,803 4,250 13. Citroen (1910%) 804 40 14. Jeep (-20.4%) 685 861

Kia India recorded its highest monthly sales tally with a total of 28,634 units. This when compared to the same period in 2022 with 19,319 units, a YoY growth of 48.2 per cent was noted. Toyota finished in the sixth position with 12,728 units as against 7,328 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales increase of 73.7 per cent while Honda could only manage seventh.

The Japanese manufacturer registered a domestic total of 7,821 unit sales last month as against 10,427 units with a YoY drop of 25 per cent. MG finished in the eighth position ahead of Skoda, Renault, VW, Nissan, Citroen and Jeep. The automotive industry will see many new launches across different segments this year as well.

Chief amongst them will be Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Jimny off-roader, updated Toyota Innova Crysta, Citroen ec3, etc.