Indian Cricket Icon MS Dhoni Takes Delivery Of TVS Ronin

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken delivery of TVS Ronin finished in Galactic Grey colour; newest addition to his prolific garage

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is renowned for valiant run chases as a power hitter, quickness behind the wicket with a glove, off-the-beat captaincy and unprecedented calmness under pressure on the cricket field. His enthusiasm for motorcycles has been well-documented off of it and his newest purchase is the TVS Ronin, which was launched in July 2022.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, at the TVS Motor Company handed the keys of the neo-retro scrambler to Dhoni finished in Galactic Grey colour. The motorcycle is sold in six colour schemes namely Lightning Black, Delta Blue, Magma Red, Stargaze Black, Galactic Grey and Dawn Orange and is available in a total of three variants.

Priced between Rs. 1.49 lakh and Rs. 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Ronin is one of the value-for-money offerings on sale without sacrificing the signature build quality the brand has been known for and a long features list to make it an attractive proposition. It competes directly against Royal Enfield Hunter 350 besides the more expensive Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler.

The TVS Ronin is a blend of a scrambler and a cruiser in terms of design and ergonomics. It derives power from a 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 20.4 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed transmission.

Some of the key features are an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, Urban and Rain ride modes, message and call alert function, slipper and assist clutch, an integrated starter generator system for silent start and black finished exhaust unit, single-piece seat and tubular grab rail.

The motorcycle is suspended on 41 mm upside-down front forks sourced from Showa while the rear gets a pre-load adjustable monoshock unit. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear with dual-purpose tyres. TVS is expected to launch a new 310 cc motorcycle in the coming weeks but no official confirmation has been made yet. It will more likely be a naked streetfighter based on RR 310.