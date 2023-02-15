7 Upcoming 300-450cc Bikes In 2023 – RE, Hero, TVS, KTM, Bajaj

Big brands such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, KTM and Royal Enfield will bring in new motorcycles in the 300 to 450 cc segment

The 300 to 450 cc middleweight motorcycle segment will see plenty of action over the next year or so as manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, KTM and Royal Enfield are expected to bring in new models to meet the customer requirements:

1. TVS Apache RTR 310:

The upcoming naked flagship Apache streetfighter could be christened the RTR 310 and it will have plenty in common with the fully faired RR 310. The familiar 312 cc liquid-cooled engine will do the propelling duties and it will be positioned below the faired sibling. Expect features such as a TFT cluster, ride modes and adjustable suspension to be available with the RTR 310. It will more likely be unveiled early next month.

2. New-Gen 2023 KTM 390 Duke:

The new generation KTM 390 Duke has been caught testing in Europe as well as India in its near-production state suggesting that the global debut is highly likely in the coming months. It could go on sale later this year or in early 2024 with a sharper design philosophy, mechanical updates and a slight bump in performance and engine cubic capacity.

3. Hero Xpulse 400:

The largest two-wheeler maker in the world, Hero MotoCorp, was spied testing an adventure tourer and a faired 400 cc motorcycle a few months ago. The former could be dubbed the Xpulse 400 and it will take on the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS. Expect the Xpulse 400 to be introduced in the second half of this year.

4. Hero Karizma 400:

Hero MotoCorp has not tasted success in the mid-capacity space for a long time and the Karizma name could be brought back to appeal to young audience. The upcoming faired motorcycle takes design inspiration from the Xtreme 200S and don’t be surprised if it carries the Xtreme 400S name. It will share the engine and mechanical bits with the adv.

5. New-Gen 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 based on the J platform is expected to arrive in the coming months and it will be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine developing just over 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will have several commonalities with the latest Classic 350 and could retain its position as the most affordable 350 cc offering from the brand.

6. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

One of the highly anticipated launches of the year is undoubtedly the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Rumoured to go on sale in H2 2023, the adv will sit on a new platform and will be equipped with an all-new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It will boast evolutionary design compared to the existing Himalayan, and will feature USD front forks, LED lighting, off-set rear monoshock, an all-digital instrument cluster, etc.

7. Bajaj-Triumph First Motorcycle:

Bajaj and Triumph have been caught testing a scrambler and a roadster in the UK and India and one of them could see the light later this year. Reports indicate that 250 cc and 400 cc segments will be targeted with the upcoming motorcycles as Bajaj’s local manufacturing prowess and Triumph’s engineering expertise will be utilised.