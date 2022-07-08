Top 7 Things You Should Know About The New 2022 TVS Ronin

The 2022 TVS Ronin price in India starts from Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant

TVS launched the new Ronin in India to take on other retro-style bikes in the Indian market and here are the top 7 highlights of the new 2022 TVS Ronin that you should check out.

1. Powertrain

The TVS Ronin is offered with an all-new 225.9 cc oil-cooled engine that churns out 20.4 Ps and 20 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while it also comes equipped with a first-in-segment starter/generator. This generator allows for instant and silent starts that improve the everyday experience.

2. Features

On the features front, the Ronin comes equipped with all LED lamps, a signature T-shaped pilot lamp, a digital instrument cluster, voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alert, custom window notification, rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT), and more.

3. Variants

Three variants of the TVS Ronin are on offer – Single Tone version, Dual Tone version, and Triple Tone version. As the name suggests, all these variants are differentiated by their colour schemes.

4. Price

The TVS Ronin price starts from Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base, single-tone version while the dual-tone variant is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The triple-tone variant on the other hand is priced from Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Colours

For starters, the TVS Ronin is offered in six colour options spread across the variants. The single-tone version is offered in Magna Red and Lighting Black colour options while the dual-tone variants get Delta Blue and Stargaze Black shades that feature red pinstripe stickers on the alloy wheels and golden fork bottles at the front. Two colour schemes – Galactic Grey and Dawn Orange – are offered with triple-tone variants.

6. Design

The TVS Ronin features a retro styling that is dominated by large circular headlamps at the front, a circular rear view mirror, and a tear-drop style fuel tank. The wide rear mudguard further complements the overall profile.

To add to the already attractive design, the brand offers a golden finish on the USD forks, slim seat design, and conventional grabrail along with black-out components and multi-spoke alloy wheels. In all, the bike looks smart and boasts an impressive road presence.

7. Dimensions

For those wondering, the TVS Ronin measures 2040 mm in length, 805 mm in width and 1170 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 1357 mm while the ground clearance is claimed to be 181 mm. With a total fuel tank capacity of 14 ltr, the TVS Ronin weighs almost 160 kg.