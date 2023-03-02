Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gives 474 Km Range In Real World Driving Test – Video

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and is sold with a 72.6 kWh battery pack

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the flagship Ioniq 5 EV in the domestic market at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. Priced at Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ioniq 5 ticks all the right boxes in terms of futuristic looks, an upmarket interior and packed features list. But how does it perform in real-world conditions and what is its actual range?

In our signature 1,000 km test, we found out the actual driving range of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 on a single charge as we covered Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh in our round trip. We have attached the comprehensive range test video of the zero-emission vehicle below and we also talked about its practicality, comfort and everything else you look for before purchasing a car.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 won many awards worldwide including the prestigious 2022 World Car Of The Year. It is also priced competitively in India as it is brought in via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and assembled at the brand’s Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. It is part of a long list of electric vehicles planned by Hyundai for India until 2028.

The South Korean auto major sells the Ioniq 5 in multiple battery configurations globally. As for India though, only the 72.6 kWh battery pack and a 217 hp capable electric motor are utilised sending power only to the rear axle. It has an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km on a single charge and it also supports 800V charging system.

The Ioniq 5 can charge back up to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 18 minutes using a fast charger and the design is based on the 45 EV concept. It is the first Hyundai model to sit on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform that has also given rise to Hyundai Ioniq 6, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo, and the Kia EV6 crossover.

The five-seater is retailed in Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White and Midnight Black Pearl paint schemes and the features list comprises dual 12.3-inch displays, an AI-based HUD, V2L function, clever use of eco-friendly materials across the cabin, etc.