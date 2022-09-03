Hyundai Compact Electric SUV For India To Likely Have 400+ Km Range

Hyundai will soon be launching the new Ioniq 5 electric SUV to take on the premium electric crossover rivals like the recently launched Kia EV6

A number of carmakers are currently working on new SUVs for India that will soon be introduced in the market. Likewise, Hyundai is also working on launching many new electric SUVs and crossovers in the next few months. These include the new Hyundai Kona facelift, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a new compact electric SUV.

The new Hyundai compact SUV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15-18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will challenge the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV. From what we know so far, the new Hyundai compact electric SUV is expected to be based on the existing iteration of the Hyundai Venue and will measure around 4m in length.

The Hyundai Venue in India takes on the rivals like Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Mahindra XUV300. The Venue is available with three powertrain options and boasts impressive dynamics and a premium cabin.

The powertrain options include – 1.0L turbo petrol, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.5L diesel engine. The overall setup and the capabilities of the Venue make it a perfect choice for the brand and hence is expected to be utilised as the base for the upcoming electric iteration.

While we are yet to get more details about this new upcoming electric compact SUV, we are expecting Hyundai to introduce it in late 2023, or by mid-2024. The brand had earlier shared that it plans to introduce as many as six new electric vehicles in India by 2028. This new compact electric SUV is expected to boast a real-life range of over 400 kms and will get a single motor setup.

It will also boast features like a large sunroof, wireless charging pad, digital instrument console, and connected car tech. Hyundai is currently working on launching the new Kona facelift and the Ioniq 5 in India.