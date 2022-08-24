Hyundai Venue N Line India Launch In Metaverse On Roblox

Hyundai Venue N Line will go on sale soon in India and it will be launched in Metaverse on Roblox

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the Venue N Line will be launched in Metaverse on Roblox as it aims at enhancing the virtual experiences. The launch of the Venue N Line will be held on September 6, 2022 and Hyundai’s customers can download the Roblox application via the Play Store using smartphones or laptops.

It will give them access to a seamless virtual launch experience of the Venue N Line. The move is said to optimise Hyundai’s brand resonance with this tech-empowered initiative and engage with target customers over a new virtual experience and amplify the futuristic brand embracing peak innovation and pioneering the new ‘Metaverse’ concept that goes beyond physical movements.

The Hyundai Venue N Line’s Metaverse will comprise more than 70 sites that users will be able to spot and engage. Speaking of the announcement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “As we move closer towards the introduction of our next blockbuster product offering – Hyundai VENUE N Line, we are pleased to announce this one-of-a-kind experience made available on Roblox to introduce this futuristic product through an immersive and unique car launch experience on the Metaverse.”

The second largest car producer in the country believes that this integration of the virtual and physical universe will establish a strong relationship with today’s tech-empowered generation. The launch will have different innovative media experiences including India Zone, Test Drive Track, VENUE N Line Zone, Showroom, Service Centre, Mini Game, Photo booth, Treasure Hunt and N Line Merchandise.

Each of these areas will provide the users with a distinctive and one-of-a-kind experience. Users will also have the option to test drive the Venue N Line on an oval road track, customize the car to their liking and even purchase and sell the car. Users can directly reach the Hyundai Mobility Adventure in Roblox, from where they will be dropped near the event square.

The Venue N Line will sit at the top of the range and it will likely be offered in N6 and N8 variants. It will be powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine developing 120 PS and 172 Nm and it will be paired with a manual or a DCT transmission. It is expected to feature a stiffer suspension, sportier exhaust note, digital cluster with drive modes and cosmetic enhancements pertaining to the N Line inside and out.