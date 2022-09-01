Kia Sonet X-Line Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.39 Lakh

Kia Sonet X-Line comes with a host of updates over the regular model and is offered with diesel and turbo petrol engine options

Kia India has today announced the launch of the Sonet X-Line in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh for the seven-speed petrol DCT and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.99 lakh for the six-speed diesel AT (ex-showroom, pan India). It sits at the top of the range and comes with a series of updates to differentiate itself from the standard variant.

The Kia Sonet X-Line has been made available with a new Matte Graphite exterior paint scheme along with the ‘Xclusive Splendid Sage’ dual-tone interior and high gloss 16-inch crystal cut alloy wheels. It is offered only with the 1.0-litre T-GDi three-cylinder petrol engine with 7DCT and 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine with a 6AT configuration.

The Sonet X-Line can be reserved across all authorised Kia India dealerships in the country and online. Speaking on the launch of the Kia Sonet X-Line, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We, at Kia India, are constantly in pursuit of living up to the requirement of modern-age customers through exciting products. With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish & differentiated -looking compact SUV that truly complement the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors.”

The Sonet has contributed to more than 32 per cent of the total sales for the brand and the new X-Line variant targets more premium customers this festive season. The exterior highlights are a glossy black tiger nose front grille, piano black diamond knurling pattern, piano black front skid plates with metallic accents, dark chrome fog lamp garnish, etc.

It also comes with piano black outside mirror LED turn signal, side door dark metallic garnish, silver-finished brake callipers, matte graphite shark fin antenna, special X-Line emblem, piano black rear skid plate with dark metal accents, piano black dual muffler design and so on. The interior also gets a number of enhancements.

The Kia Sonet X-Line features leatherette sports seats with orange stitching & X-Line logo, a leatherette-wrapped D-cut steering wheel with orange stitching and Sonet logo, a premium black headliner, etc. The sub-four-metre SUV has been responsible for over 1.5 lakh sales and almost 15 per cent share in the segment.