Honda Elevate Coming Soon – Expected Prices, Features & Engine

Honda Elevate will make its world premiere next month before reaching showrooms in India later this year

Honda Cars India will host the global debut of the Elevate midsize SUV on June 6, 2023 before its market launch in the third quarter of this calendar year. The five-seater has already been teased a few times revealing some interesting details and it will be sold alongside the Amaze and City in the brand’s domestic lineup.

The Honda Elevate will have an overall length of around 4.2 to 4.3 metres and it will sit on the updated version of the same platform found in the fifth-generation City. It will be initially sold with the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder NA VTEC petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque.

It will be connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a CVT automatic unit as an option. The NA engine equipped variant will compete directly against 1.5L NA petrol-engined Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, 1.5L mild-hybrid K15C powered Grand Vitara and Hyryder, 1.0L turbo petrol versions of the VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Thus, we expect the starting price to be highly competitive at around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and the platform is already localised heavily courtesy of the City. The Honda Elevate will more likely be sold with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, paired with an e-CVT but only at a later date. It will help the Japanese brand to squarely rival the strong hybrid versions of the Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

It is yet unknown whether a turbocharged petrol engine will be made available or not in the near future to cater to performance-focussed enthusiasts. The Elevate will likely be loaded with features on the inside as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, a fully-digital cluster, ventilated front seats, etc.

The exterior takes plenty of inspiration from the latest global CR-V and the new-gen WR-V sold in the ASEAN markets. It will be one of the major attractions and Honda is yet to reveal if the midsize SUV will be presented with ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies or not. The top-spec variant could cost around Rs. 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).