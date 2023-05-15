Honda Elevate Teased Revealing Sunroof, Official Debut On June 6

Honda Elevate has been teased revealing some of the exterior elements and its official world debut will happen on June 6

It is no secret that the upcoming Elevate has a lot riding on its shoulders considering that Honda only has two models on sale in India: the City and the Amaze. The all-new midsize SUV will make its global premiere on June 6 before going on sale in the domestic market in Q3 2023. It has several commonalities with the fifth-gen City including the platform.

The teaser campaign for the Honda Elevate has begun and the latest teaser image reveals the top view of the five-seater. However, it is good enough to realise that the Elevate will offer an electric sunroof while the wraparound tail lamps, creases on the bonnet, dual shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler, body-coloured ORVMs, side cladding and raked front windshield can be seen.

The Honda Elevate takes design inspiration from the global CR-V and new-gen WR-V. The upright front fascia will boast a wide grille section with chrome treatment, slim headlamps, black alloy wheels, sporty bumper section with faux skid plate at the front and rear, etc will be available. Codenamed 3US, the SUV will have an overall length of around 4.2-4.3 metres.

It will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. It will come with an upmarket interior likely featuring a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The equipment list could get a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, cruise control, six airbags, and a suite of electronic aids. As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine will be used and it will develop a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT.

There won’t be any diesel engine on offer while the 1.5L e:HEV strong hybrid powertrain could join the lineup later. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 11.5 lakh for the base variant and it may go up to Rs. 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).