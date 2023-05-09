Honda Elevate To Have A More Advanced Features List Than City

Honda Elevate will make its global debut next month before entering the domestic market in the third quarter of this CY

Honda Cars India will unveil the Elevate midsize SUV on June 6 in New Delhi ahead of its market entry in the third quarter of this calendar year. The five-seater holds plenty of significance for the brand’s volume sales considering that the Amaze and City are the only two models sold. The Honda Elevate will have several commonalities with the fifth generation City.

The test mules of the midsize SUV have already been caught on camera multiple times and it appears to have an overall length of around 4.2-4.3 metres. It will directly rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the fiercely competitive segment.

The Honda Elevate takes design influence from the global crop of SUVs such as the latest CR-V and the new generation WR-V, which was introduced last year. The upright front fascia will boast a prominent grille section, sharp LED headlamps, a muscular bonnet structure, a sporty bumper, a faux skid plate, etc particularly taking inspiration from the CR-V.

The rear though looks a lot similar to the WR-V with wraparound tail lamps and a slightly sculpted tailgate. The Honda Elevate will be underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-gen City. It will feature the tried and tested 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine kicking out 121 PS maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Just as the City, it will likely be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. A 1.5L Atkinson Cycle e:HEV strong hybrid powertrain could join the lineup later and it will be lifted from the City midsize sedan as well. Despite being based on the City, it is expected to have a more premium interior and will likely be priced between Rs. 11.5 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The features list is expected to comprise a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, an all-digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and a suite of ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies.