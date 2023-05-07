Upcoming Honda Elevate (Creta Rival) – Expected Prices & Features

The upcoming Honda Elevate will initially be offered with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated to a six-speed MT or a CVT

Honda Cars India will host the global debut of the Elevate midsize SUV on June 6 in New Delhi ahead of its market launch later this calendar year. The five-seater will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor and others in the tightly contested midsize SUV space in India.

The first teaser image of the upcoming SUV was released in January 2023 and only a few days ago, the official name of the SUV was released. The Honda Elevate has been spotted testing multiple times on public roads and it will be offered with a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine only initially and it develops 121 PS and 145 Nm in the fifth generation City.

The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT auto. Thus, it will be directly pitted against 115 PS/144 Nm 1.5L petrol engine equipped Creta and Seltos; 115 PS/178 Nm 1.0L turbo petrol equipped Taigun and Kushaq; 103 PS/137 Nm 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol powered Vitara and Hyryder; and the upcoming five-seater Citroen C3 Aircross powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol mill making 110 PS and 190 Nm.

Honda Elevate Expected Prices & Features

Considering that the Honda Elevate will initially compete against these variants and will be underpinned by the same platform as the City, which is heavily localised, expect the starting price to be around Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be loaded with features and technologies and the top-end variant could cost around Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The equipment list of the Honda Elevate will likely be more upmarket compared to the City. It could boast a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully-digital console, cruise control, automatic climate control, ventilated seats at the front, multiple airbags, ADAS-based assistive and safety tech, etc.

Since the City’s ADAS-equipped variants are competitive, we can expect a similar strategy to be followed in the Honda Elevate as well. The 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine is only expected to join the lineup later and it will be paired with an e-CVT.