Honda Elevate Coming Soon – Expected Price, Mileage, Specs & Features

The prices of the Honda Elevate will be announced in September and it will be available in four variants namely SV, V, VX and ZX

Honda Cars India unveiled the Elevate early last month and we are driving it today. Our opinions on the midsize SUV will be out soon and until then, we bring you all the known details about the five-seater which will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the Elevate will be launched in September and it will start reaching dealerships in the coming weeks ahead of the commencement of test drives by the middle of next month. The bookings are already open at dealerships and online. As for the dimensions, it measures a length of 4,312 mm, a width of 1,790 mm and a height of 1,650 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,650 mm.

The Honda Elevate has the largest bootspace in its segment at litres while the ground clearance of 220 mm is also the highest. The long wheelbase and tall pillars ensure that the Honda Elevate has a spacious cabin. To enhance its practicality, the bootspace of 458 litres is the largest in its segment too. The Elevate is based on the same platform as the fifth generation City.

The SUV will be available in a total of four variants namely SV, V, VX and ZX. As for the performance, a 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC NA petrol engine will be utilised. It develops a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT will be an option.

Honda does not offer a strong hybrid variant with the Elevate though but is planning to bring in the electric version of the SUV by 2026. The ARAI-claimed fuel economy stands at 16.92 kmpl for the CVT avatar and 15.31 kmpl for the MT trim. It is packed with features on the inside mainly in the top-spec variants. The base model will likely have a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, six airbags, leather seat upholstery, LED projector fog lamps, a seven-inch TFT multi-info display, wireless charging facility, diamond cut alloy wheels, single-pane sunroof, ADAS based driver-assistive and safety technologies, and so on.