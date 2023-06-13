5 Main Features Absent On Honda Elevate Midsize SUV

Honda Elevate will go on sale this festive season in India and it will only be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm

Honda Cars India unveiled the Elevate midsize SUV only a few days ago and it will go on sale this festive season. It will be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine developing 121 PS and 145 Nm. The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed MT or a CVT. The 4.3 m long SUV has the largest bootspace and highest ground clearance in its segment.

It also has a spacious interior. The exterior design is heavily inspired by the global CR-V and WR-V while the dual-tone cabin is also more premium than the City. The five-seater misses out on some key features though and here we have explained about them:

1. No Strong Hybrid Engine:

Honda already sells the highly fuel-efficient 1.5L strong hybrid Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with the fifth generation City. However, it won’t be sold with the Elevate disappointingly while the possibilities of a turbo petrol engine are slim to zero as the brand plans to launch an all-electric version of the Elevate by 2026 in India.

2. No Ventilated Driver & Co-Passenger Seats:

For enhanced comfort during long traffic hours and long drives, having ventilated driver and co-passenger front seats are essentially in a modern midsize SUV, at least in the top-end variants but Honda won’t offer this feature in the Elevate.

3. Only Single-Pane Sunroof:

The panoramic sunroof is one of the preferred choices for customers, mainly those with families to get the wind-on-the-face feel. The Honda Elevate does come with a single-pane sunroof though but the dual-pane sunroof is always a high priority.

4. No All Digital Instrument Cluster:

A well-designed full-digital instrument console goes a long way in enhancing the overall user experience of a new vehicle. It will feed plenty of information to the driver with the push of a button. The Honda Elevate gets a semi-digital cluster with a seven-inch TFT display.

5. No 360-Degree Camera System:

One of the key features in modern cars is undoubtedly the 360-degree camera system which helps in the ease of parking even in difficult scenarios as the driver, experienced or less experienced, will have different angles of view to use the space around them and park correctly.