Here Is World’s First 822cc Parallel-Twin Himalayan That Is Now A Reality

This new modified Royal Enfield Himalayan has been worked upon by a Pune-based modifier and gets an 822cc parallel-twin engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is always appreciated for its attractive looks and capable powertrain. However, the buyers were longing for the launch of the twin-cylinder Himalayan in the market ever since the launch of the 650cc twins. While the brand is yet to announce its plans to launch the Himalayan with a 650cc engine, here is a modified Royal Enfield Himalayan that gets a bigger and more powerful 822cc parallel-twin engine.

The brand is currently working on the all-new Himalayan 450 that is expected to make it to the showrooms next year. The new Himalayan 450 will get a new liquid-cooled petrol motor. This modified Royal Enfield Himalayan however has been built by Auto Engine, a Pune-based bike modification group that specialises in hand-built motorcycles and various custom accessories for many Royal Enfield bikes and KTM 390 Adventure.

For starters, this new modified bike features two BS3 410LS cylinder heads that sit on top of a new custom engine crankcase. More details like the engine’s firing order and internal workings are yet to be shared by this modifier. The combined block now boasts double displacement and will also deliver much higher power figures.

The standard iteration of the Himalayan has peak power and torque output figures of 24.6 PS and 32 Nm respectively. Furthermore, it is worth noting the fact that the design of the motorcycle will be managed by Autologue Designs. This modified version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan will be participating in the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022 scheduled to happen in November this year.

The modification house is yet to reveal the official details about this build. The brand is currently working on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, a test mule of which was recently spotted testing in the UK.

This upcoming ADV bike will feature a new design, updated mechanicals, a new powertrain, better features, and stronger performance in addition to improved capabilities. Royal Enfield will soon be sharing more details about the upcoming Himalayan 450.