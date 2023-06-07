First Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle To Launch In India On July 5

The first Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will officially be launched in India on July 5, 2023 at Chakan

Triumph Motorcycles India has released a teaser image of what appears to be the first motorcycle spawned out of its partnership with Bajaj Auto. The famed British manufacturer will host the global debut of a new motorcycle (or two) on June 27, 2023 in the United Kingdom. We already know that a scrambler and a roadster are currently being developed by the duo.

They will be rolled out of Bajaj’s production lines in Chakan, Pune. The first motorcycle from Bajaj-Triumph will in fact be launched in Chakan. The teaser image says that it will be introduced on July 5. It must be noted that one of its main competitors, the Harley Davidson X440, will have its prices announced on July 3 and thus setting up a rivalry from the get-go.

The launch announcement graphic shows the silhouette of a motorcycle with a ribbed seat, a chromed-out fuel tank lid and the shape of the fuel tank itself. However, whether it is a scrambler or a roadster is yet to be divulged. Regardless of the body style, we can expect competitive pricing as the motorcycle will be heavily localised in India.

The engineering duties have been taken care of by Triumph and the production by Bajaj – creating a synergy that could turn out to be a winning formula. It could cost around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and as far as the performance is concerned, an all-new 400 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine could be utilised, capable of producing around 35-40 bhp max power.

The Bajaj-Triumph scrambler has already been caught testing with a host of touring accessories and it will be equipped with dual-purpose tyres with mild off-roading capabilities, high ground clearance enabling tall stance, upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, digital instrument console inspired by Triumph’s modern retro motorcycles and so on.

Other highlights will include a circular LED headlamp, black alloy wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel), a short windscreen, a tall set front beak, a side-mounted exhaust system, a wide handlebar and a compact rear end. The roadster, on the other hand, has several commonalities with the scrambler but with a more conventional look. It will feature slightly rear-set rider footpegs, and 17-inch wheels at the front and rear.