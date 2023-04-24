Bajaj Triumph Upcoming Bike To Likely Be Named Street Tracker

Triumph Motorcycles has registered a new trademark for the Street Tracker name. This name can possibly be used for the upcoming single-cylinder bike developed in collaboration with Bajaj

The Bajaj-Triumph partnership seems to be finally taking some shape as Triumph Motorcycles has registered a trademark for three new names i.e. Street Tracker, Adventure and Hurricane. Amongst these, the Street Tracker is an altogether new nameplate, while the latter two have been a part of the brand’s line-up before.

If some media reports are to be believed, the Street Tracker could be the name for the Bajaj-Triumph alliance upcoming single-cylinder bike range. As of now, the Triumph Street Triple is the only two-wheeler in the brand’s Street range. This is after the British two-wheeler manufacturer renamed its modern classic offerings, the Street Scrambler and Street Twin into Scrambler 900 and Speed Twin 900.

So, the Street Tracker moniker can only fit a new range of motorcycles or a new iteration of the current Street Triple. However, the chances of a new range are higher as Triumph will not adulterate the highly popular Street Triple range for obvious reasons. Moreover, the word ‘Street’ means that the bike will be road focused with ‘Tracker’ bike-like styling.

For the record, there are a total of 2 new motorcycles in development from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance, one of them is a street naked machine while the other is a proper scrambler. Both these two-wheelers will have different engine displacements and styling, which will be in line with their respective names.

To be precise, the Street Tracker will be the name for the road-focused naked bike and the Scrambler will likely be introduced as a different variant of the former. Something we have seen in the case of the Honda CB350 and CB350RS.

To conclude, the above discussion is just a speculation based on some media reports and our analysis. We have to wait till the company makes an official announcement or most probably drop a teaser of the upcoming motorcycles. As far as the launch timeline is concerned, the Bajaj-Triumph bikes will debut in June 2023 in the Indian market.