Citroen eC3 For Europe Teased, Looks A Lot Different From India-Spec Model

Taking heavy inspiration from the Oli Concept, the Citroen eC3 for Europe will compete against the upcoming Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID.2

Citroen has teased the Euro-spec electric version of the C3 for the first time and it is clear that it takes plenty of inspiration from the Oli Concept. The eC3 has been on sale in India since late February 2023 and it competes against Tata Tiago EV in the entry-level electric vehicle space. However, the European model will be more premium and have a host of visual differences.

It will take on the upcoming Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID.2 and has a host of exterior similarities with the Oli concept showcased last year. The front fascia comprises an illuminated Chevron logo and new LED Daytime Running Lights forming a C-shaped pattern but split from one another as in the Oli. The Europe-bound Citroen eC3 is notably identical to the India-spec eC3 as well.

For instance, the wing mirrors, front windshield and roof rails, and body panels reminisce the compact electric hatchback sold in India and Latin America. The Oli Concept has unconventional looks and can be described as funky all around but the eC3 for Europe sticks to the script and does not portray itself as a futuristic model and instead, lives in the present.

Expect it to be priced under €25,000 (Rs. 22.54 lakh approximately) and the rear will also be influenced by the Oli concept. It is underpinned by the same CMP architecture and it could be followed by its ICE sibling, powered by a 1.2L mild-hybrid petrol engine. In India, the regular C3 is equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol mill.

The 2024 Citroen eC3 for Europe will likely be sold with an electric motor capable of producing 80 hp or 107 hp and it will work in tandem with a 40 kWh or 50 kWh battery pack supplied by China’s Svolt. The claimed driving range is expected to be more than 300 km on a single charge. In India, the eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack enabling a range of 320 km.

The world debut of the zero-emission hatch could happen around October this year before reaching showrooms across Europe in early 2024.