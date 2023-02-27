Citroen eC3 Electric Hatch Launched In India At Rs. 11.50 Lakh

Citroen eC3 is equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and an electric motor capable of producing 57 hp and 143 Nm

Citroen India has today announced the launch of its first electrified model for the domestic market. The Citroen eC3 carries a starting price of Rs. 11.50 lakh for the base Live variant while the Feel variant costs Rs. 12.13 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Feel Vibe Pack is Rs. 15,000 costlier than the regular Feel and the Feel dual-tone Vibe Pack is priced at Rs. 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The reservations for the Citroen eC3 are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 across 25 cities in India and it takes on the recently launched Tata Tiago EV, which costs between Rs. 8.50 lakh and Rs. 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The eC3 is equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and an electric motor capable of producing 57 hp and 143 Nm of peak torque.

The electric hatchback can do zero to 60 kmph in 6.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 107 kmph. The top-spec Feel variant comes with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, height adjustable driver seat, an audio system with four speakers, a multifunctional steering wheel, etc.

It also has regenerative braking technology and two drive modes namely Eco and Standard are also available. The five-seater has a claimed driving range of 320 km on a single charge and utilising a DC fast charger, it can replenish back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 57 minutes. The 3.3 kW AC onboard charger is capable of CCS2 fast charging as well.

The regular home charger takes ten and a half hours to recharge back to 100 per cent from zero. As standard, the French manufacturer offers dual front airbags and anti-lock brakes with EBD as standard while using the MyCitroen Connect application, customers can enable a lot of connected features.

Citroen offers a warranty of seven years or 1.40 lakh km on the battery pack while the electric motor gets five years or 1 lakh km. The vehicle comes with a standard warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh km and extended warranty options are also available.