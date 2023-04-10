All-New Hero Karizma XMR 210 Spied Testing For The 1st Time

Hero Karizma XMR is expected to be revealed later this year or in early 2024; will reportedly be powered by an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine

Over the last few weeks, the rumours surrounding the next-generation Karizma have been running wild on the internet. It was further fuelled by Hero MotoCorp filing for trademarks of the Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210 names. It is no secret that Hero has been developing a range of new motorcycles for the domestic as well as international markets.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world has a flagship dual-purpose adventure tourer and a fully-faired motorcycle in the pipeline judging by the spy images that appeared several months ago. The brand is also looking to expand its reach in the entry-level premium space and there is no better way than to bring the Karizma back in its new avatar.

It all makes sense when we think about it as the original Karizma was a massive hit but nothing has replicated a similar aura since then for Hero MotoCorp. To the delight of enthusiasts, the first-ever spy pictures of the next-gen Karizma have emerged online and it has a proper supersport stance and could compete directly against Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

The test mule shows the rider sitting low but the footpegs are not set too far back and the same can be said for the handlebars. The wide handlebar is upright and thus the rider’s triangle is not too aggressive. It will feature an all-digital instrument console, an angular windscreen, a muscular fuel tank and rearview mirrors mounted on the head assembly.

Some of the other highlights are split seats, a narrow and raised tail section, a side-mounted exhaust system, split grab rails, a sleek LED tail lamp, dual-spoke black alloy wheels, front and rear disc brakes (dual channel ABS will be offered) and sharp LED turn indicators. It looks to be suspended on telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension can also be seen.

The camouflage covers the engine area and perhaps the sump guard as well. The front could ride on 100/80-17 and the rear on 130/70-17 tyres. It has been said that the fully faired Hero Karizma XMR will be powered by an all-new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, capable of producing around 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch could be offered as standard. Judging by the test mule, we do expect the motorcycle to be unveiled later this year or in early 2024. It will also lock horns with Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and KTM RC 200.