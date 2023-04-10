5 Upcoming Hero Bikes You Should Know – Karizma To Xpulse 400

Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be introduced later this year featuring an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine developing around 25 PS max power

Hero MotoCorp is expected to bring in a host of new motorcycles over the next twelve months or so and here we have covered all the details:

1. New 200 cc Naked Bike:

The pictures of an all-new naked motorcycle’s design patent were leaked a few days ago suggesting that a new rival for the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is under development. It could be heavily influenced by the design of the Xtreme 160 R and thus it could be dubbed the Xtreme 200 R.

The Xtreme 200 R was previously on sale in India and it was discontinued in early 2020. The upcoming motorcycle could have a lot in common with the existing Xpulse 200. It will more likely be powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder 4V oil-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 19.1 PS and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission.

2. Hero Xpulse 400:

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India appears to be developing a flagship adventure touring machine for the domestic market. The spy images indicate that it will be heavily influenced by the Xpulse 200 4V in terms of styling. Reports point towards a launch timeframe of next year and it could use an all-new 421 cc engine.

The Hero Xpulse 400 will be equipped with an all-digital instrument cluster, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, circular LED headlamp, a windscreen, etc.

3. Hero Karizma XMR 210:

Hero has trademarked Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210 names in India further fuelling the speculations that the faired motorcycle will be back in its all-new avatar this year. It will feature a new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine developing around 25 PS and 30 Nm and will be linked with a six-speed transmission. Expect the design to be inspired by the original Karizma.

4. Hero Karizma 400:

The bigger Karizma based on the Xpulse 400 could hit the market in the second half of 2024. It will boast a large fuel tank, an angular windscreen, a sporty LED headlamp unit, black finished alloy wheels, a new chassis, and mechanical bits similar to its dual-purpose adv sibling.

5. 2023 Hero Xtreme 160 R:

Spy images of what looks like the updated Xtreme 160 R have appeared on the internet. The nimble naked offering could get a revised instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and improved styling while retaining the 163 cc air-cooled engine kicking out 15 PS and 14 Nm. It could go on sale soon in India to take on TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160.