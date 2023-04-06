All-New Hero Xtreme 200R Design Patent Leaked, Apache 200 4V Rival

New Hero Xtreme 200R patent picture leaked recently suggesting that the upgraded bike will have revised styling; to compete against Apache RTR 200 and Pulsar NS200

The Xtreme 200R is being upgraded by Hero MotoCorp. Due to poor sales, this model was discontinued, however, the manufacturer has already filed for a design patent for the upgraded version. It appears like Hero’s upcoming bike will be a new 200cc model. It is immediately clear from the design that it is intended to be a beefier Xtreme 160R, perhaps something that will fill the hole left by the former Xtreme 200R.

The Hero Xtreme 160R and the upcoming Hero motorcycle are remarkably similar in terms of design and dimensions. The exhaust system appears to have been taken from the 2023 Hero Xpulse 200T in the design patent. Mechanically, we anticipate Hero to provide a four-valve engine in this model, maybe producing 19 hp of power and 17 Nm of torque.

Moreover, it is expected that a five-speed gearbox is going to be paired with the engine. It will compete in the Indian market against products like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with this amount of power.

Compared to the Xtreme 160R, the Hero 200cc bike’s shroud and headlamp have a more upscale appearance. In addition to the wide handlebar and rear-set footpegs, the side panels, seat, and fuel tank design of the updated bike should be matching with Hero Xtreme 160R. Wider panels across the back seat and a large belly pan set it apart from the Xtreme 160R.

A telescopic fork and a monoshock unit will likely be used for the front and rear suspension, respectively. It is expected to include disc brakes at the front and rear as well as 17-inch alloy wheels. The Hero Xtreme 200R could be the name of the future motorcycle. Hero MotoCorp has not yet, however, formally disclosed any information about the motorcycle’s features and mechanicals.

It is expected that Hero MotoCorp will set the bike’s pricing at about Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).