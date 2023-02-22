7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross (XUV700 Rival) For India Rendered

7-seater Toyota Corolla Cross is expected to be launched in the coming years in India and it will be based on the same platform as the Innova Hycross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will reportedly launch a new seven-seater version of the Corolla Cross in India in the near future. It is currently being evaluated and could arrive to compete against Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. It might go as far as rivalling more upmarket SUVs such as Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson and VW Tiguan.

The Toyota Corolla Cross is sold in the global markets with a wheelbase length of 2.64 m and has the same size as the five-seater midsize SUVs. It could be stretched a bit to accommodate the third row and thus it will be positioned above the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the brand’s domestic portfolio. It is underpinned by the same platform as the Innova Hycross.

The recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross sits on the modular TNGA-C architecture and utilising the same platform for the three-row Corolla Cross will help in achieving economies of scale. The rendering showed here gives an indication of what the seven-seater Corolla Cross could look like with longer rear doors and it will be packed with features.

Reports suggest that it will boast an updated front fascia to differentiate itself from the regular Corolla Cross retailed elsewhere. It is available with a 1.8-litre petrol engine in the international markets but the India-spec model could use the 2.0-litre NA petrol and the 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine found in the Innova Hycross.

The strong hybrid Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine could prove to be a game-changer for Toyota in this segment as none of the rivals has one. Up next, the Japanese auto major is expected to launch a compact coupe SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will likely go on sale in the later part of this year in India.

Toyota will launch the 2023 Innova Crysta soon in India and its bookings are already taken at dealerships. It gets a revised front fascia and will be sold only with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.