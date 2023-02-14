Upcoming Toyota Cars Launching Soon In India – 2 MPVs, 1 SUV

Toyota will more likely bring in two new MPVs along the course of this year, accompanied by a compact SUV coupe

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch two new MPVs and one all-new SUV in the country this calendar year. Less than a couple of months ago, Toyota introduced the Innova Hycross and it has been a hit amongst buyers. Carrying the momentum, the company will launch more models along the course of 2023 and here we have all the information:

1. 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel:

Only a few weeks ago, Toyota revealed the updated version of the Innova Crysta. It will be sold alongside the recently launched Innova Hycross and its prices will be announced soon in India. The MPV can be bought as either a seven- or an eight-seater and it will be available only with the GD series 2.4-litre diesel engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The bookings for the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta have already commenced and its front fascia has been revised. It has gained a new grille section with new inserts and chrome treatment while the fog lamp housings and front bumper have also been updated. However, the headlamps, tail lamps and even the alloy wheel design remain similar to the old model.

2. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The Japanese manufacturer is certainly taking advantage of its partnership with Suzuki and it will likely bring in a compact SUV coupe in the second half of this year. The five-seater is the badge-engineered version of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx and will use the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engines.

In a similar fashion to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Grand Vitara, the SUV coupe, which could be dubbed the Taisor, will have a different exterior compared to the Fronx. We do expect it to draw inspiration from the Yaris Cross sold globally. The interior will be equipped with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, 360-degree camera, six airbags, wireless charger and so on.

3. New Toyota MPV:

Speculations that emerged on the internet suggest that Toyota will introduce the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India. It will sit below the Innova Crysta and will become the fourth MPV offering from the brand following the Innova Crysta, Hycross and Vellfire. It will be equipped with the same 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine as the Ertiga.