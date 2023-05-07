6 Upcoming SUVs That Will Make Big Impact – Maruti To Tata

SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Honda Elevate and Hyundai Exter are confirmed to launch soon in India

Over the next few months, a number of new SUVs are waiting to be launched and here we have talked about six of them that are expected to make a big impact:

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The lifestyle off-road SUV will go on sale in the coming months in India. It will be retailed through Nexa’s chain of premium sales outlets. It will derive power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels. The five-door Jimny is expected to be priced between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos will more likely be launched by the middle of this year or in the third quarter. The updated midsize SUV comes with a redesigned front fascia and rear while the features list will be upgraded as well. As for the performance, the new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm will be used.

3. 7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross:

By the end of last month, Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross in India and it will be sold in five- and seven-seater configurations upon launch later this year. It is expected to carry competitive pricing judging by all the cost-cutting measures taken. It will sit on the same CMP platform as the C3 and will be powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine kicking out 110 PS and 190 Nm. It will be mated to a six-speed MT only.

4. Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai will host the global debut of the Exter in the coming weeks ahead of its market launch around August. The five-seater will be underpinned by the same architecture as the Grand i10 Nios and will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

5. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The heavily revised version of the Tata Nexon will likely be launched around August and it takes design inspiration from the Curvv. It will use a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine producing 125 PS and 225 Nm while a DCA is also a possibility. The interior will be more equipment packed as features such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be available.

6. Honda Elevate:

The Honda Elevate will be revealed on June 6 ahead of its market launch in Q3 CY2023. It has plenty in common with the fifth-generation City including the platform, engine and gearbox combinations. It will initially be sold with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT.