Citroen C3 Aircross Breaks Cover In India, Launch Later This Year

Citroen C3 Aircross will be introduced in India later this year and it will be available in five- and seven-seater configurations

Citroen has unveiled the C3 Aircross in India and it will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. It will pertain to the global markets as well and is positioned well above the C3 compact hatchback and will be launched later this year.

The Citroen C3 Aircross has an overall length of 4.3 metres and has a bootspace of 444 litres for the five-seater and 511 litres for the seven-seater variant. The ground clearance stands at 200 mm. The midsize SUV is based on the same CMP platform as the C3 while the exterior has taken a more premium and evolutionary approach compared to the regular hatch.

As for the exterior, it boasts the signature design elements the French brand has been renowned for. The front fascia comprises the Citroen emblem connected to the LED Daytime Running Lights via twin chrome lines running horizontally. The headlamps have a slim appearance while the large radiator grille extends onto the central air intake in the middle of the bumper.

Additionally, the circular fog lamps, brushed aluminium finish to the skid plate, black-finished pillars and electrically adjustable mirrors with integrated turn indicators, side body cladding, black wheel arch cladding, sporty looking alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lamps, muscular bonnet, integrated rear spoiler, a chunky tailgate, shark fin antenna and sturdy roof rails can also be seen.

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be available in multiple colour schemes including dual-tone options. The interior will feature a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, drive modes, steering wheel with mounted controls, rear AC vents, etc will be available. Citroen is yet to release comprehensive tech details and equipment list of the C3 Aircross.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine capable of 110 hp and 190 Nm will be utilised. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission initially while an automatic transmission will more likely join the lineup later.