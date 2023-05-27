6 Upcoming Strong Hybrid Cars Over The Next 2 Years In India

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Swift and Dzire with an all-new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine next year capable of 35-40 kmpl claimed mileage

Over the next two years, we do expect strong hybrid technology to further evolve its presence in the volume space and Maruti Suzuki will play a significant role in its expansion. Here we have explained about the potential upcoming hybrid models in India:

1. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

The all-new Toyota Fortuner is expected to make its global debut early next year before going on sale in the international markets. The full-size SUV will draw design inspiration from the recently unveiled new-gen Tacoma pickup truck and it will have a more advanced interior, packed with more technologies compared to the existing model. It will be powered by a diesel hybrid engine as well.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire:

In the first half of next year, Maruti Suzuki will bring in the new generation Swift with a host of revisions inside and out. It has already been spotted multiple times in its testing guise globally and will get evolutionary exterior updates and a brand new interior. It will be equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine capable of returning 35-40 kmpl claimed mileage. Its sedan sibling, the Dzire, will get similar treatment in 2024 as well.

3. Maruti Engage MPV:

Within the next two months, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Engage, which is nothing but the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. It will become the first Maruti Suzuki model to sit on the TNGA-C platform and boast ADAS tech. It will use a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine with the latter capable of a claimed fuel economy of over 21 kmpl.

4. Maruti Baleno, Brezza & Fronx Hybrid Versions:

Following the new 1.2L strong hybrid engine’s debut in the Swift and Dzire, its reach could be expanded to other models within the Rs. 10 lakh space considering its advantages in terms of fuel efficiency. The arrival of more stringent emission standards led to Maruti Suzuki exiting the diesel business altogether and concentrating more on CNG bi-fuel technology.

However, since the price of CNG fuel is steadily increasing, the advancements and localisation of strong hybrid tech will play a huge role in shaping the future of the brand. Thus, top-selling models like Baleno, Brezza and the recently introduced Fronx will likely get this tech. Whether the 1.5L three-cylinder Toyota-sourced Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid found in the Grand Vitara will be plonked onto the less expensive models or not is yet unknown.