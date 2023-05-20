Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner Rendered Realistically Based On New Tacoma

Next-gen Toyota Fortuner has been rendered based on the recently unveiled Tacoma pickup truck and it shows brand new styling with sharp design cues

The fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was unveiled yesterday for the North American market and it will go on sale later this year with the TRD Pro variant scheduled for deliveries in early 2024. Although specifically developed for US and Canada, the design of the all-new Tacoma will reportedly influence the upcoming Hilux and the Fortuner.

It is no secret that the next-gen Hilux will get a slew of updates and the same can be said for the Fortuner and both will be underpinned by the same platform. The all-new Toyota Fortuner is expected to make its global debut next year before going on sale in the Southeast Asian markets and India could be one of the first markets to get this model considering its popularity here.

The Fortuner leads the full-size SUV segment with ease and the latest seven-seater sold here was introduced in late 2016. While the official launch timeline of the next-gen Fortuner has not been divulged yet, the speculative rendering featured here gives you a clear indication of how an SUV based on the new Tacoma will look like.

The upright front fascia gets sharper LED headlamps, a more muscular bonnet with scoops, an octagonal-shaped grille with black honeycomb inserts, thick horizontal black trim with a Toyota badge mounted on it, an aggressive bumper with a more prominent skid plate and a pair of LED lights, vertical air intakes below the headlamp and on the front fenders.

Other visual highlights are chunkier fenders at the front and rear, tall pillars, new roof rails, larger quarter glass, flattish roofline, C-shaped vertical LED tail lamps, boxy tailgate, an integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels, a new rear bumper, etc.

As for performance, the 2024 Toyota Fortuner is expected to feature a new diesel engine with hybrid technology. It will likely be more powerful and fuel-efficient. The platform will undergo changes to improve the SUV’s off-road capabilities. The interior is believed to be more upmarket and feature-rich compared to the existing model.