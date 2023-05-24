All-New Maruti Swift Coming In 2024 – Here’s What We Know

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be equipped with an all-new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine capable of delivering 35-40 kmpl mileage

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is believed to introduce the next-generation Swift sometime next year. Just like the existing model, it will pertain to local and foreign markets and it has already been spotted testing in Europe quite a few times. While the official launch timeline is not yet unknown, it will more likely be introduced in H1 2024.

The global debut of the new-gen Swift could be hosted later this year or in early 2024. The compact hatchback is one of the best-selling passenger cars in the country and it was first launched way back in 2005. The upcoming model will be subjected to a slew of revisions inside and out and it will be more premium as well

Codenamed YED, it will feature an exterior with evolutionary design changes and is expected to have a wider stance than the existing model. The front fascia will possess a swooping bonnet structure, a new pair of headlamps, a more prominent grille with hexagonal inserts, a sharper-looking bumper with wider air intake, etc.

Some of the other design highlights are redesigned tailgate, new tail lamps, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, rear door handles mounted in a traditional way, an integrated spoiler and a raked front windshield. The interior is expected to share its features list with the Fronx and Baleno as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system could be available.

The major highlight of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be the all-new 1.2L three-pot strong hybrid petrol engine. Codenamed Z12E, it will be heavily localised to carry competitive pricing and it could be sold alongside the regular 1.2L NA petrol mill while the possibility of the 1.0L BoosterJet three-cylinder turbo petrol engine shouldn’t be ruled out.

Courtesy of the strong hybrid technology, the powertrain could be capable of returning 35 to 40 kmpl claimed mileage making it the most efficient in the country. Following the new-gen Swift, Maruti Suzuki will reportedly launch the all-new Dzire compact sedan. Its main rival Honda Amaze is also getting a major update in 2024.