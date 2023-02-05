6 New Cars Launching Soon In India – Maruti, Hyundai To Honda

Maruti Suzuki will launch Brezza CNG and Fronx in India in the coming months while other brands are also lining up new models

Over the next three to four months, we are about to witness some of the significant launches the year has on offer across different segments. Brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda are waiting to bring in new models to either strengthen their market share in a particular segment or venture into new avenues with them. Here are the top 6 upcoming new launches:

1. 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta:

In the coming weeks, Toyota will announce the prices of the updated Innova Crysta in India. The bookings are already open officially and it will be available only with a 2.4-litre GD series diesel engine, paired with a manual transmission. It will be available in seven- and eight-seater configurations and the front fascia of the MPV has been redesigned.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s bookings are also taken at Nexa premium dealerships or online and it will be launched in April. The compact SUV coupe sits on the familiar Heartect platform and it has several commonalities with the Baleno. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

3. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

Hyundai is expected to launch the new generation Verna before the middle of 2023 and it will be subjected to a number of revisions inside and out. It will have larger proportions compared to the outgoing model and the interior will be brand new as well. A 1.5L petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will be the possible choices.

4. Citroen eC3:

In the coming days, Citroen India will announce the prices of the electrified C3. The compact hatchback will directly take on the recently launched Tata Tiago EV and it has a claimed driving range of 320 km. Expect the prices to start at around Rs. 10 lakh.

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Brezza CNG will become the first compact SUV in India to feature a bi-fuel powertrain as the 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine will be capable of running on petrol as well as CNG. It will be retailed in multiple variants and expect the launch to happen in the coming months.

6. 2023 Honda City Facelift:

The facelifted version of the fifth generation Honda City is launching in March 2023 with minor cosmetic updates and a rejigged lineup comprising new strong hybrid trims.