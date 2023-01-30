2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Is Here – Top 5 Things To Know

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta comes with a revised front end and is available only with a 2.4-litre diesel engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a few days ago that the reservations for the 2023 Innova Crysta are open at dealerships and online for an initial token of Rs. 50,000. It comes on the back of the recent arrival of the Innova Hycross, which has been well received by customers and is available in an expansive range.

However, for those seeking a diesel engine and a ladder frame chassis, the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta will be the way to go. It comes with all the same essence as the old model except for the 2.7-litre petrol engine. Here we bring you the top five things you should know about the updated MPV as it will be sold alongside the Innova Hycross:

1. Exterior:

The Japanese manufacturer has updated the front end of the Innova Crysta but elsewhere no other visual changes have been made. It comes with a chromed-out headlamp, a new grille with horizontal slats that stretches into the updated bumper, redesigned fog lamp housings with L-shaped chrome surrounds and an updated lower air inlet.

2. Interior:

The equipment list comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat, an automatic climate control system at the back with digital display, one-touch tumble second-row seats, TFT MID, smart key entry, seat back table, black and camel tan leather seat options, and a lot more.

3. Performance:

The ZX variant will be available as a seven-seater only and the remaining three variants get the option of an eight-seater. With no performance changes, the proven 2.4-litre four-cylinder GD series diesel engine continues and is linked with a five-speed manual gearbox only.

4. Safety:

As for safety, the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta gets seven airbags, front and rear reverse parking sensors, VSC (Vehicle Stability Control) and HSAC (Hill-Start Assist Control), ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and BA (Brake Assist, three-point seatbelts, adjustable headrests and so on.

5. Variants And Colours:

The updated MPV has been made available in a total of four variants: G, GX, VX & ZX. It can be had in five paint schemes namely White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze. The prices of the new Innova will be announced soon.