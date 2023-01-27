Updated 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Bookings Open In India

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a redesigned front fascia and it will be available in a total of four variants and five colours

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the commencement of bookings for the 2023 Innova Crysta in the domestic market and it comes with a host of changes. The Innova nameplate replaced the highly popular Qualis back in 2005 with a more premium MPV package and it has been a success story ever since.

The second-generation Toyota Innova Crysta made its local debut in 2016 and it continued to be a resounding success with consistent sales numbers as it headed the premium MPV volume charts with ease. Nearly a month ago, the prices of the new-gen Innova Hycross were announced as its predecessor was put on the shelf for the time being.

Now it is back in a rejigged package and the front end has received updates as we previously suspected. It comprises a chrome lined headlamp resembling the old model but it leads on to a redesigned grille section with horizontal slats and new grille inserts. The grille now extends into the updated bumper giving a larger look.

The Toyota badge is housed within the new grille section while the fog lamp area and the lower air intake have been revised. The sportier fog lamp housing is surrounded by an L-shaped chrome element on each side. Elsewhere though the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta remains identical to the old model and even the alloy wheel design has been retained.

Speaking on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “As we open the bookings for the New Innova Crysta Diesel today, we would like to share with our customers that their favourite MPV is now available in four grades. This vehicle is a perfect choice for customers preferring a rugged and practical vehicle, well known for its unparalleled comfort and safety.”

The reservations are open for an initial token of Rs. 50,000 and it can be booked at authorised Toyota dealerships as well as through the official website. The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the new Crysta will be available in four variants namely G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colour schemes: White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

The Innova nameplate has been responsible for close to ten lakh unit sales until now and the new Crysta will be available only with a 2.4-litre diesel engine, hooked to a five-speed manual transmission. The ZX grade will be sold only as a seven-seater while the other three can be had in seven- or eight-seater configuration.

The features list will boast an eight-inch touchscreen Smart Playcast infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, automatic AC at the rear with digital display, smart entry, seat back table, TFT multi-info display with detailed driver information, black and camel tan leather seat colour option, ambient lighting, one-touch tumble second-row seats, etc.

The safety equipment list comes with seven airbags, reverse parking sensors at the front and rear, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), 3-point Seatbelt and so on.