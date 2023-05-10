5 Upcoming Facelifts Of Popular SUVs You Should Wait For

The launch timeline of the facelift models ranges from June 2023 to early 2024. Major changes to design and features are likely

Facelifts are a part and parcel of the Indian automotive industry. The minor update to the design and features lends a refreshed appeal to the vehicle, and in turn, is beneficial for both customers as well as manufacturers. In line with this, the hottest segment of compact and mid-size SUVs will see a lot of players undergoing a mid-life update. So let’s have a look at the SUVs which soon get a facelift model in India.

1. Kia Seltos Facelift

The streak will start with the Kia Seltos Facelift which is slated for a launch in the coming months i.e. June or July 2023. First launched in 2019, the mid-size SUV grabbed a lot of eyeballs, thanks to its boxy and muscular design. 4 years down the line, a renewal is the need of the hour and we will soon see the updated model rolling on Indian roads.

A new front fascia and some changes to the rear, coupled with a fresh dual-screen interior layout and updated centre console, is what we will get in the facelift. ADAS could be offered, although there will be feature additions for sure. Powertrain will remain the same, however, the new 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine will debut with the facelift model.

2. Tata Nexon Facelift

Tata Motors is aggressively testing the Nexon facelift and we have come across plenty of spy shots in recent times. The second facelift of the compact SUV will bring drastic design changes to the table, somewhat similar to the Curvv ICE concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Inside the cabin, an all-new layout along with a fully digital cluster and a 2-spoke steering wheel will be part of the package. Tata may introduce the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine with the updated SUV which will produce 125 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to launch in August 2023.

3. Tata Harrier and Safari Facelift

The flagship duo of Tata Motors will also get a facelift very soon. Test mules of both SUVs have been spotted out and about in India, hinting at their possible debut around the festive season of 2023. Talking about changes, the front fascia will get a complete overhaul with a new single-piece LED DRL running across the width and a fresh set of vertically stacked LED headlamps.

The rear too will get a few changes and the side profile will remain exactly the same, minus a new set of alloy wheels. Interiors will see an updated layout with new larger infotainment and instrument cluster. Under the hood, the 2.0-litre diesel engine will be retained and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit could debut at a later stage.

4. Kia Sonet Facelift

In the news for a very long time, the test prototype of the Kia Sonet Facelift was spotted for the very first time recently. Although the vehicle was fully covered, we got a good hint of the updates. A new front design and new vertical tail lamp setup will be a part of the package, along with a new design for alloy wheels.

The cabin will get minor changes to the layout and Kia will load more features into the compact SUV. The powerhouse will remain exactly the same, comprising of the 1.5 diesel, 1.2 petrol and 1.0-litre tGDi petrol, offered with familiar gearbox options. The SUV will likely debut by the end of 2023.

5. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The most awaited facelift of the lot, the Hyundai Creta Facelift was speculated to debut in the first half of 2023. However, the company decided to postpone it for some time as the current model is doing very well and topping the sales charts. Now, as per some media reports, the SUV could be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

In terms of changes, the design will be updated and it will be different from the international spec model. The interiors will likely get minor tweaks and the powertrain option will remain as it is, minus the new 1.5 litre tGDi engine.