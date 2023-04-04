2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Exterior & Interior Spotted – Clearest Images

2023 Tata Harrier facelift will draw heavy design inspiration from the Harrier EV showcased at the Auto Expo; likely launch in the second half of the year

The updated version of the Tata Harrier has been spotted testing again and this time, the spy images we show you give a clear indication of what is in store. The front fascia is heavily inspired by the Tata Harrier EV as the clamshell bonnet, which the existing Harrier already has, is more pronounced. It is accompanied by a more upright nose section.

The split headlamp cluster is sharper with a new vertical housing while the multiple horizontal slats in the middle as well as in the bumper reminisce that of the Harrier EV. It is clear that Tata is looking to streamline the Harrier lineup by adopting the new design cues for the upcoming models – Harrier facelift, Harrier EV and Safari facelift.

It must be noted that the facelifted Nexon is coming soon too. The side profile looks largely similar to the existing model with identical character lines and body cladding but the alloy wheels will be brand new. The rear features slightly updated wraparound tail lamps but whether the integrated LED light strip as in the Harrier EV will be added or not is yet unknown.

The boot-integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, the shape of the bootlid, bumper, reflectors and exhaust tips are identical to the existing Harrier. The 2023 Tata Harrier’s interior has also been spotted clearly for the first time showing a dual-tone finish, brown-coloured leather seats, a drive mode selector and a new shifter.

The faux wood finish on the dashboard, metallic trims, touchscreen, instrument cluster and steering wheel, AC vents, etc have all been carried over. As for the performance, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine sourced from FCA will stay put. It currently develops a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. The next-gen 1.5-litre DI turbo petrol engine could be added to the lineup in the near future. We do expect the updated Tata Harrier to launch in the second half of this year and the brand could bring in back-to-back models just as it did in early 2020.