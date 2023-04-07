5 All-New Hyundai Creta Rivals Launching Soon – Tata To Honda

The Kia Seltos facelift and Honda midsize SUV will hit the market in the coming months while the Citroen C3 Aircross will be unveiled in late April

In the remaining months of this calendar year, the automotive industry will witness the launch of at least five midsize SUVs pertaining to the ever-growing demand in the segment. Here we have explained about them:

1. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos will hit the market by the middle of this calendar year. It will get a host of changes inside and out and will feature a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine developing 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The interior will gain new equipment and technologies including the Level 2 ADAS system.

2. Honda Midsize SUV:

The Honda midsize SUV will make its global debut by mid-2023 before reaching showrooms in India in the third quarter of this CY. It will be based on the same architecture as the fifth generation City and will derive power from the existing 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines seen in the City. However, only the former is expected to be available at the time of launch.

3. Tata Harrier and Safari Facelifts:

Tata Motors is currently developing as many as three facelifted models in India. While the updated Nexon will be the first to arrive in July or August, the facelifted Harrier and Safari will be introduced around the festive season. The exterior will gain a new front fascia in line with the design found in the Curvv prototype showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The rear will be incorporated with cosmetic changes as well while the interior could receive a host of new features. As for the performance, the 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine will continue to develop around 170 PS and 350 Nm. An all-new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine will likely join the lineup later.

4. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen India will unveil the C3 Aircross later this month and it will likely reach dealerships later this year. It will be underpinned by the CMP platform as the C3 compact hatchback and will be powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine. The interior will be more upmarket than its hatchback sibling and it will have an overall length of around 4.2-4.3 metres.