Upcoming Honda Midsize SUV To be Feature Packed, Debut In Mid-2023

Upcoming Honda midsize SUV is all set for a debut this summer and the Japanese carmaker has already teased its design

A brand-new SUV will be introduced by Honda Cars for the Indian market after an extended wait. It is expected that the debut of the new Honda SUV will happen in the middle of 2023. The SUV has begun road testing in the country ahead of its debut, as it has been spotted recently. Here are the key things you should know about it:

Powertrain

The new Honda midsize SUV will share fifth-generation Honda City’s platform and its petrol powertrain options. This suggests that the next Honda SUV will produce a 121hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT. It is expected that a strong hybrid version and turbo-petrol will arrive at a later stage. However, a diesel version is not in Honda’s roadmap.

Design, Interior and other updates

The new Honda SUV will share styling characteristics with the sixth-generation Honda CR-V and the new gen Honda WR-V. The spy photos reveal a flat nose with a prominent Honda logo in the centre and sharp-looking LED headlights that resemble those on the new CR-V. It has taillights that resemble those on the new gen WR-V from the back. Muscular wheel arches, a noticeable kink in the rear window, and multi-spoke alloy wheels are additional major aesthetic features. The next Honda SUV will be between 4.2 and 4.3 metres long in terms of size.

The radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) technology that we have seen on the City hybrid will be one of its key features. Adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, automatic emergency braking, collision mitigation braking, and auto high beam are just a few of the suite’s cutting-edge passive and active safety technologies.

Six airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, an electronic parking brake, hill launch aid and ABS with EBD are expected to be included in its safety package. The SUV might include a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, and Honda’s Lane Watch system.

Launch timeline

According to Honda, the launch of the new SUV is scheduled for mid-2023. In the next few months, it will make its debut on a worldwide scale in India. It is expected that the new Honda SUV will cost between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 19 lakh, slightly more than its competitors.