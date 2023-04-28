4 Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rivals In 2023 – Citroen, Honda, Tata

Citroen C3 Aircross and Honda midsize SUV are confirmed to launch later this calendar year in India to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has been the undisputed leader in the midsize SUV segment in India. The highly competitive space will see the arrival of new models thick and fast this year and here we have mentioned four of them:

1. Honda Midsize SUV:

Honda Cars India will host the global debut of an all-new midsize SUV by the middle of this year. It will go on sale in the third quarter of this CY and will derive power from a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine found in the City. It will be underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-gen City. A 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine could join the lineup later.

The five-seater will likely share the features list with the City midsize sedan and technologies such as ADAS could be made available. Judging by the spy images, it will draw design inspiration from the global CR-V and the new-gen WR-V sold in the international markets.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift:

Over the next two to three months, Kia India is expected to launch the facelifted avatar of the Seltos midsize SUV. The Seltos is currently the second best-selling model in the segment and it will be subjected to big revisions mainly on the outside. The front fascia will be redesigned while the rear will also be revised along with the availability of newly designed alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the Kia Seltos facelift will receive a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine capable of 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is already available in the new-gen Verna and Alcazar.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Yesterday, Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian and global markets ahead of its local launch later this year. It will be sold in five- and seven-seater configurations and expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the C3, the cost-cutting measures are evident but it’s more premium than the compact hatchback. It will be powered by a 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine developing 110 PS and 190 Nm. It will be paired only with a six-speed MT.

4. Tata Harrier Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Harrier will reportedly arrive around September or October 2023 and it will be based on the Harrier EV showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in terms of design. It will more likely gain a new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine as well.