Honda Midsize SUV (Creta Rival) Rendered Ahead Of Debut In June

Honda midsize SUV will make its world premiere around June 2023 and will be based on the same platform as the fifth generation City

Honda will host the global premiere of an all-new midsize SUV in a couple of months and it will likely go on sale in the third quarter of this calendar year in India. It will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the likes in the potent midsize SUV segment.

The five-seater has already been spotted testing multiple times on public roads and it will be heavily influenced by the design of the latest CR-V sold in the international markets and other global Honda SUVs. It will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and will be underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-generation City midsize sedan.

The rendering posted here gives a sportier take on the upcoming model with muscular character lines and creases, large-sized alloy wheels, aggressive bumper section and fog lamps, sleeker headlamps and LED DRLs, flared fenders, etc. Spy images suggest that the rear will have LED tail lamps and spoiler similar to the ones found in the latest WR-V.

The Honda midsize SUV’s official name is not known yet and it will derive power from a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine found in the City, producing a maximum power output of 121 hp. It will be mated to a six-speed MT or a CVT. The 1.5L e:HEV strong hybrid petrol mill will more likely join the lineup later.

It will help in competing squared against Vitara and Hyryder. Whether the performance based 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine will be offered in the near future or not is yet to be divulged. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 11.5 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 18.5 lakh for the range-topper (ex-showroom).

As for the interior, it could boast a new electronic architecture with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster compared to the City. It will be one of the most significant launches for Honda ever in India considering that only the City and Amaze are on sale.