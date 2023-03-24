4 Upcoming Compact EV & Hybrid Cars In India You Should Know

Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire’s next-gen iterations will boast strong hybrid tech and they will be capable of delivering 35-40 kmpl

The discontinuation of diesel engines in a rapid manner in the affordable space due to the stringent emission standards has led to customers opting for CNG vehicles. But, the prices of CNG fuel are ever increasing and the strong hybrid models/EVs will be preferred more in the near future. Here are four of the upcoming eco-friendly models in the compact segment:

1. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been under development for quite a while and it has already been caught testing multiple times on foreign soil. On the outside, the upcoming compact hatchback will gain evolutionary revisions while the interior will also be more premium than the outgoing model with the inclusion of new equipment.

The five-seater will likely continue to sit on the lightweight Heartect platform and expect it to launch sometime in the first half of 2024 in India following its global debut in Japan.

2. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be heavily influenced by the design of its hatchback sibling and the cabin could also be similar. As for the performance, both models will reportedly come with an all-new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine. It will be capable of a claimed fuel efficiency of 35-40 kmpl.

3. MG Comet EV:

The MG Comet will be introduced by the middle of this calendar year in India and it will be equipped with a 20-25 kWh battery pack and an electric motor capable of around 68 hp driving the front wheels. The Comet two-door EV has a small footprint and it will likely be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh for the base variant. The claimed driving range will be around 300 km on a single charge and it will target urban buyers.

4. Tata Punch EV:

It is no secret that Tata Motors is working on a range of electric vehicles based on the existing ICE platforms. The electrified version of the Punch has long been rumoured and it could hit the market in less than a year. The brand is currently the best-selling EV maker in India and the upcoming Punch EV could feature the Ziptron technology found in Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

It could have a range of over 300 km and could become the most affordable electric SUV upon arrival. The exterior could gain minor updates with blue accents besides the apparent lack of tailpipe and the presence of a charging port.