New Gen Maruti Swift & Dzire To Get 35+ Kmpl Mileage, New Features

New gen Maruti Swift and Dzire will reportedly have a claimed mileage of 35-40 kmpl as they will be powered by a new 1.2L strong hybrid engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is anticipated to launch the all-new generation Swift compact hatchback and Dzire compact sedan in the first quarter of 2024. They easily dominate their respective market segments and enjoy a high level of domestic popularity. The hybrid version of these cars would likely amp up their popularity.

Engine

It is rumoured that the new-generation Maruti Swift will be introduced in the first half of 2024 and will feature a heavily localised 1.2-litre strong hybrid mill. This new 1.2-litre, hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine codenamed Z12E will be sold alongside the K12C engine and would be reserved for higher trims. The new powertrain will incorporate the robust hybrid technology locally sourced and already seen in the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Mileage

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder are amongst the select few strong hybrid cars in India and offer a mileage of 27.97 kilometres per litre. When compared with this number, it’s safe to assume that the Swift and Dzire would deliver 35 to 40 km/l due to their smaller size and lesser weight.

Maruti Suzuki will also be able to improve its CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) rating thanks to its high fuel efficiency, because of the “super points” for hybrid vehicles.

Price

If excellent mileage wasn’t enough, then the icing on the cake would be that these cars won’t see a major bump in prices when compared to existing trims. This is done by sourcing already localised hybrid tech from Toyota and the high volume of both these cars sold. This means we can expect the cars to start at 7.5 lakh INR

The existing Dzire and Swift already are well-received cars with fuel efficiency, practicality, and affordable prices. Moreover, with these fresh launches, we can also expect a good amount of new features introduced to make the car feel more upmarket. The exterior may have some minor tweaks to differentiate it from non-hybrid versions, and can also incorporate sporty elements